Gillibrand: I’d Tell Concerned Coal Miner the Green New Deal Is ‘Just Some Bipartisan Ideas’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) said Thursday that she would explain to a concerned Pennsylvania coal miner that the Green New Deal was “just some bipartisan ideas” to help the economy and his state grow.

Gillibrand is on a bus tour of the Rust Belt over what she calls President Donald Trump’s broken promises to the voters who put him in the White House. NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster interviewed her and noted he’d spoken with a longtime Democratic coal miner who voted for Trump in 2016 and had concerns about the Green New Deal.

“He feels it threatens his job. What’s your response to something like that, to what he has to say?” Brewster asked. – READ MORE