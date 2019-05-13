Gillibrand Complains About DNC’s Donor Threshold for Debates: ‘It’s Random and Inaccurate’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) griped about the Democratic National Committee’s donor threshold for making the first primary debate stage next month, calling it “random and inaccurate.”

Gillibrand, in spite of her large home state and national profile, has failed to reach the minimum number of 65,000 unique donations that would put her on the crowded debate stage on June 26 or 27 in Miami.

“That’s an odd measurable,” she told CNN of the donor number. “Like, why do you make that your measurable as opposed to have you won elections before and have you ever run statewide before and how many votes have you gotten before and have you passed legislation and are you effective in your job?”

“I think it’s random and inaccurate, but it’s their choice,” Gillibrand said. “They’re the DNC, so I’ll follow the rules that are given and I’ll have to play by the rules. … I don’t think it’s a measure of success. I don’t think it’s a measure of electability. I don’t think it’s a measure of quality of candidate. I think it’s just a measurable about how many online folks like you, which is not determinative of any of the things that matter about whether I’d beat Trump. At all. Not at all.” – READ MORE

