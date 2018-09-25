Gillibrand calls for Kavanaugh nomination to be withdrawn

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is calling for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be withdrawn following two sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Gillibrand on Sunday tweeted her support for Deborah Ramirez, the woman who hours earlier went public in The New Yorker with her accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez is alleging that Kavanaugh exposed himself without her consent when the two attended Yale University together in the 1980s.

Senate Republicans were trying to rush a vote while they knew Deborah Ramirez would come forward with her story. They deny Dr. Ford an FBI investigation, won’t subpoena corroborating witnesses, and now, this. It’s an embarrassment. They have absolutely no interest in the truth. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

Enough is enough. One credible sexual assault claim should have been too many to get a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and make decisions that will affect millions of women’s lives for generations. Two is an embarrassment. It’s time for a new nominee. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

The Senate should not be complicit in supporting a candidate with such serious and credible allegations of sexual misconduct. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 24, 2018

Her account comes one week after Christine Blasey Ford claimed in a Washington Post interview that Kavanaugh forced himself on her when the two attended neighboring high schools in 1982. – READ MORE