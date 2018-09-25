    True Pundit

    Gillibrand calls for Kavanaugh nomination to be withdrawn

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is calling for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be withdrawn following two sexual misconduct allegations against him.

    Gillibrand on Sunday tweeted her support for Deborah Ramirez, the woman who hours earlier went public in The New Yorker with her accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez is alleging that Kavanaugh exposed himself without her consent when the two attended Yale University together in the 1980s.

    Her account comes one week after Christine Blasey Ford claimed in a Washington Post interview that Kavanaugh forced himself on her when the two attended neighboring high schools in 1982. – READ MORE

     

