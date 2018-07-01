Gillibrand Calls for ICE Abolishment, Fails To Remember What She Said About Illegals in ’09

Friday was pretty much the official beginning of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s 2020 presidential campaign. No, she didn’t make an official announcement or form a campaign committee. Instead, she tacitly signaled that she was going to be running by joining the list of liberals making the absurd, unworkable demand that Immigration and Customs Enforcement be abolished.

But, whoever hopes to win the 2020 Democrat nomination cannot run anywhere to the right of Hillary Clinton, which is pretty far left indeed. Thus, anyone who isn’t calling for the abolition of ICE — even if it makes the nation less secure and is merely a move to help lawbreakers and ensure that “demographics is destiny” — will have a real problem securing the nomination.

And that’s why Kirsten Gillibrand has a real problem. She might be in favor of abolishing ICE now, but back when she was appointed to the New York Senate seat following Hillary Rodham Clinton’s ascension to the position of secretary of state, the fact that she was an immigration hawk caused a lot of problems among the party faithful, as The New York Times documented in January of 2009.

“During her one term in the House of Representatives, from a largely rural, traditionally Republican district, Kirsten E. Gillibrand was on safe political ground adopting a tough stance against illegal immigration,” the story from Kirk Semple read.

“Ms. Gillibrand, a Democrat, opposed any sort of amnesty for illegal immigrants, supported deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration laws, spoke out against Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s proposal to allow illegal immigrants to have driver’s licenses and sought to make English the official language of the United States.

.@SenGillibrand has come out for abolishing ICE. Meanwhile, in 2009–> pic.twitter.com/wXyizOm8ir — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) June 29, 2018

“But since her appointment by Gov. David A. Paterson last week to fill the Senate seat vacated by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Ms. Gillibrand has found herself besieged by immigrant advocates and Democratic colleagues who have cast her as out of step with a majority of the state, with its big cities and sprawling immigrant enclaves.” – READ MORE

