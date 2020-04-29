Gilead: Early results of coronavirus drug trial show improvement with shorter remdesivir treatment

Gilead Sciences said Wednesday preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a five-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.
The company also said another trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases met its main goal.
The study tracked two groups of patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19. One group received a five-day treatment of remdesivir, while the other group took the drug for 10 days. The researchers said more than half the patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital within 14 days. They said 64.5% of the patients who received the shorter treatment were discharged, compared with 53.8% of the group who were treated for 10 days.
Remdesivir has shown some promise in treating SARS and MERS, which are also caused by coronaviruses. Some health authorities in the U.S., China and other parts of the world have been using remdesivir, which was tested as a possible treatment for the Ebola outbreak, in hopes that the drug can reduce the duration of Covid-19 in patients. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --