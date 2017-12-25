Gift-wrapped horse dung ‘from American people’ left at home of Treasury boss, bomb squad called

A bomb squad investigating a suspicious gift-wrapped Christmas package from “the American people” that was left outside the home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin found that it was horse manure.

A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad responded Saturday after a neighbor in the city’s Bel Air section reported seeing the package in the driveway of Mnuchin’s residence, KTLA-TV reported.

But it turned out that the package, wrapped in Christmas paper and addressed from “the American people,” was filled with horse manure, LAPD Sgt. R. Briggs said. Officials determined that it was not a threat.

A Christmas card discovered inside made negative references to Mnuchin, President Donald Trump and the $1.5 trillion tax bill that Trump signed into law Friday, police said. – READ MORE

