Gidley Questions Critics of Deportation Plans: ‘If You’re Here Illegally, I Guess the Law Doesn’t Apply to You’

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley questioned critics of President Donald Trump‘s deportation plans, given the legal repercussions American citizens face when they break the law.

During an interview on Fox News, Gidley pushed back on those who oppose the administration’s deportation plan, given that American citizens who disobey court orders are arrested for their crime.

“This is a very sad situation. We have a crisis at our southern border that’s both humanitarian and national security in nature. We have over a million people in this country who have received final deportation orders from a judge, meaning they’ve already had their day in court and they’re supposed to go home. That’s a set of rules and laws that should apply to everyone in this country but American citizens get put in jail if they ignore a court order. But if you’re here illegally, I guess the law doesn’t apply to you.”

Gidley also highlighted the contrast between President Trump’s treatment when it comes to his immigration policy, compared to former President Barack Obama’s. Obama deported more illegal immigrants than any other president in U.S. history, but Gidley argues that he was given a better system to work with.

He noted that the Trump administration cannot deport illegal immigrants as easily as the Obama administration because of the shift in demographics. Today, most migrants are family units from Central America instead of adult males from Mexico and U.S. law requires a different process for deporting those who are not from Mexico or Canada. – READ MORE