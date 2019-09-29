GIDDY MAXINE: Have to be ‘subtle’ about getting ‘in somebody’s face’ and bragging about impeachment inquiry (VIDEO)

Mad Maxine Waters is downright giddy about the impeachment inquiry opened on President Trump.

The California congresswoman, who has been demanding impeachment since the days after Trump’s 2017 inauguration, could hardly contain her enthusiasm.

Talking with BuzzFeed News on Friday, Waters was asked if she wanted to say “I told you so” now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has formally opened an impeachment inquiry.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” Waters responded with a laugh. “A lot of me wanted to do it and I have to be subtle about it because it is not considered acceptable to just get in somebody’s face after you have really made the argument and you’ve won. – READ MORE