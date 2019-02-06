Ghost In North Carolina College Student’s Room Turned Out To Be 30-Year-Old Man

A University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) student thought she heard a ghost in her bedroom closet, but it turned out to be a 30-year-old man allegedly wearing her clothes over the weekend.

The college junior, who is identified as Maddie, said some shirts and pants were missing from the Summit at the Edge Apartments, Fox 8 reported Monday. Hand prints marked the bathroom walls.

“I just hear rattling in my closet,” Maddie said, according to Fox 8. “It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I’m like, ‘Who’s there?’ And somebody answers me. He’s like, ‘Oh, my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”

The man, Andrew Swofford, allegedly wore Maddie’s hat and followed her into the bathroom, though he did not touch her.

“He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’” Maddie said.

This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019