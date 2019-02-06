Ghost In North Carolina College Student’s Room Turned Out To Be 30-Year-Old Man

A University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) student thought she heard a ghost in her bedroom closet, but it turned out to be a 30-year-old man allegedly wearing her clothes over the weekend.
The college junior, who is identified as Maddie, said some shirts and pants were missing from the Summit at the Edge Apartments, Fox 8 reported Monday. Hand prints marked the bathroom walls.
“I just hear rattling in my closet,” Maddie said, according to Fox 8. “It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I’m like, ‘Who’s there?’ And somebody answers me. He’s like, ‘Oh, my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”
The man, Andrew Swofford, allegedly wore Maddie’s hat and followed her into the bathroom, though he did not touch her.
“He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’” Maddie said.
This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b
— Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019
Swofford appeared in court Monday and was jailed under a $26,000-bond for 14 felony charges. Charges included identity theft and larceny. It is unclear how Swofford got inside the apartment. Maddie and her roommate said they always lock the door and the lock did not appear to be damaged, Fox 8 reported.
UNCG Senior Director of External Communications Eden Bloss said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email the incident happened off-campus and has “no connection to the university.” The Dean of Students did reach out to those affected.
A similar incident happened to the roommates in December 2018 when two men were randomly in their apartment. The locks were changed and the leasing office was notified, but a police report was not filed, Fox 8 reported.
TheDCNF contacted the property management, Burkely Communities in Greensboro, North Carolina, but did not receive an immediate response.
