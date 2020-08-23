Ghislaine Maxwell’s Nephew Worked at Hillary Clinton’s State Department

Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew worked at the State Department under Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The Daily Beast reports: abloid OK! Magazine is reporting that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “gifted” Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, a position within her department when he was just out of college and gave him “special treatment.” A State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Djerassi served as a “Staff Assistant” from May 2009 to June 2012. The Daily Beast could not confirm whether the role was in fact “gifted” by Clinton. […]

The report also appears to reference Djerassi’s LinkedIn profile, which lists his role as chief of staff for the “Office of the Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs” from May 2011 to June 2012. Djerassi served as special assistant to the office from May 2009 to May 2011, his online profile says. […]

From September 2007 to June 2008, Djerassi was a policy associate for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The revelations come as Maxwell remains jailed in MDC Brooklyn without bail since July 2 following her arrest at her New Hampshire home. She was charged with enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities and faces up to 35 years behind bars if convicted. – READ MORE

