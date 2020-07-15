Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses to Reveal Identity of Secret Husband

Ghislaine Maxwell has a secret husband whose name she has refused to reveal, prosecutors said Tuesday at the accused madam’s bail hearing.

The spousal detail was publicly divulged as prosecutors in New York accused Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend of purposely hiding the extent of her wealth, according to the New York Post.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan during a video conference.

Moe added, “There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever.”

Maxwell will remain behind bars until trial after the British socialite was denied bail as a flight risk rather than face charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago, AP reports. – READ MORE

