Ghislaine Maxwell prowled Central Park to recruit women for Jeffrey Epstein: accuser

One of his accusers claims Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell prowled Central Park to recruit women into his sex trafficking ring.

Maria Farmer, who alleges the duo sexually assaulted her in 1996, said she watched Maxwell approach young women after being recruited herself to work for the financier pedophile.

“I saw Ghislaine going to get the women. She went to places like Central Park,” said Farmer during her first TV interview Tueday on “CBS This Morning.”

One some occasions, Maxwell would jump out of the car in an attempt to lure a potential victim for Epstein, she said.

“She would say, ‘Stop the car.’ And she would dash out and get a child,” Farmer claimed.

When questioned about what she was doing, Maxwell told her that she was “getting Victoria’s Secret models.”

Epstein was accused of touting his ties to Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner to lure aspiring models to his homes. – READ MORE