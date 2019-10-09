Ghislaine Maxwell named as a Jeffrey Epstein recruiter in lawsuit filed by pedophile’s victim

Jeffery Epstein went to his grave without naming names, but at least one accuser figured out a way to get them on her own.

Jennifer Araoz submitted an amended complaint on Tuesday that names a number of new defendants in her case against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell tops the list, followed by Esptein’s longtime assistant Lesley Groff and former employee Cimberly Espinosa.

A number of Epstein’s trustees are listed as are the two men who were appointed as the executors of his estate – Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

There is also the implication that former maid Rosalyn Fontanilla played a role in all this, but she is not named as a defendant on account of the fact that she is deceased.

Araoz says she still does not now however the identity of the woman who recruited her outside of her school. – READ MORE