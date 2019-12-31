Ghislaine Maxwell ‘has so much dirt on powerful people she thinks she’ll avoid Epstein charges & return to high society’

GHISLAINE Maxwell has so much “dirt” on the rich and powerful she believes she will escape prosecution and return to her high society party life once “the dust has settled”, according to a pal of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam.

The Brit socialite, accused of procuring underaged girls for billionaire paedophile Epstein, remains “totally convinced” that she can stay in hiding and eventually clear her name.

Ghislaine is apparently so brazen that she’s texting friends while being hidden by rich associates, a world away from the Brit socialite’s normal high life in the US, according to friend Laura Goldman.

Laura, who’s also pals with Ghislaine’s sister Isabel, told Sun Online: “Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled.

"She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.