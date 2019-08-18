Ghislaine Maxwell donated to hospital where Epstein victim was treated after alleged sexual assault

She was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest confidants, accused of recruiting girls for the disgraced financier’s network of sex slaves.

Ghislaine Maxwell was even accused by a teenage victim of being the “madam” at the heart of the scandal.

Now the Sunday Telegraph can reveal that Ms Maxwell, socialite daughter of Robert Maxwell, made a charitable donation to a hospital where the same teenager was treated after an alleged sex assault by Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who was once pictured at one of Epstein’s parties with the Duke of York, has claimed she was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for treatment after Epstein sexually abused her.

She claimed Epstein and Miss Maxwell brought her there after an incident in 2001, when she was 17.