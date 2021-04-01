Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex Trafficking Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and longtime confidant of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been charged with sex trafficking a minor.

Prosecutors in New York allege that Maxwell groomed a 14-year-old female to prepare her to have sex with Epstein, paying the girl for her acts.

In a 24-page indictment released Monday detailing eight new counts, prosecutors say “beginning at least in or about 2001,” Maxwell and Epstein “enticed and recruited, and caused to be enticed and recruited, minor girls to visit Epstein’s Palm Beach residence to engage in sex acts with Epstein, after which Epstein, Maxwell, or another employee of Epstein’s would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash.”

The prosecutors say Maxwell called victims to “schedule an appointment for the victim to massage Epstein” at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. “When a victim initially arrived at the Palm Beach Residence, she would be greeted by an employee of Epstein’s, including, at times, Maxwell. The victim would then be escorted to a room with a massage table,” reads the indictment.

“Once inside, the victim would provide a nude or semi-nude massage for Epstein who would himself typically be naked. During these encounters, Epstein would escalate the nature and scope of the physical contact to include sex acts such as groping and direct and indirect contact with the victim’s genitals,” they wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --