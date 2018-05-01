Ghanian National Sentenced to Eight Months in Prison for $300,000 Food Stamp Fraud

A U.s. District Court Judge Sentenced A Ghanian National Convicted Of Carrying Out A $300,000 Food Stamp Fraud Scheme To Eight Months Behind Bars Friday.

The judge sentenced Esther Acquaye, 49, to eight months in prison, three years of probation, and ordered her to repay the federal government $285,000, the Associated Press reported.

The Telegram & Gazette reported that at the sentencing hearing, a prosecutor blasted her for getting her son, a minor, involved in her scheme and called for a stiff 29-month sentence to deter would-be food stamp fraudsters. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1