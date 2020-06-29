Ghana Minister Invites African-Americans To Leave U.S., Resettle In Ghana: Leave ‘Where You Are Not Wanted’

Earlier this month, Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture extended an invitation to black Americans to leave the United States and resettle in Ghana, declaring that American blacks should “leave where you are not welcome.”

Ghana’s invitation comes as social unrest hits the States concerning alleged racism and police brutality, though such notions have been challenged by some academics.

“We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home,” said Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Newsweek reported. “Ghana is your home. Africa is your home. We have our arms wide open ready to welcome you home. Please take advantage, come home build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever, you have a choice and Africa is waiting for you.”

The tourism minister called “racism” a “deadly pandemic” in the U.S., during a ceremony for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month following a disturbing arrest caught on viral video, though there is no evidence that alleged racism played a role in Floyd’s death. – read more

