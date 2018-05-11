‘Get your guns:’ Maryland residents offended by message to liberals who want Trump impeached

Some residents in Calvert County, Maryland, are offended by a pro-Trump billboard owned by a local man, and police have asked him to take it down, the Baltimore Sunreported.

“There’s two groups that are offended,” Calvert County Police Capt. Dave Payne said. “We’ve received messages that say it’s offensive that it’s up … it’s offensive that he’s being pressured to take it down. We can’t win. We’re in the middle.”

The billboard, posted near an intersection, reads: “Hey liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach Trump. From all your deplorables in Calvert County.”

Local authorities say the message has probably been on the billboard for a few weeks, and that the man changes it regularly, often posting politically charged messages.- READ MORE

