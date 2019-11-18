Get Woke, Go Broke: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Bombs At The Box Office

The ultra-woke feminist lecturing vehicle that was the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot crashed at the box office this weekend with an abysmal $8.6 million at the domestic box office, and a global haul of just $19.3 million, for a worldwide total of $26.1 million. The film had a $48 million budget before marketing costs.

“While ‘Charlie’s Angels’ got off to a better start abroad than in North America, the action-comedy majorly stalled in its global debut,” Variety reports. “The movie earned $19.3 million from 26 markets, along with $8.6 million at the domestic box office for a worldwide bounty of $26.1 million. The international box office will be key in recouping ‘Charlie’s Angels’ $48 million budget. So far, the film has seen the strongest showing in China with an uninspiring $7.7 million, along with Indonesia ($2.9 million), Australia ($1.3 million), Russia ($1 million) and the Philippines ($1 million).”

Given that theater owners split the ticket sales, “Charlie’s Angels” pulled in no more than $13 million in total profits. For the movie to so much as break-even, it would have to earn upwards of $100 million at the global box office, and that’s assuming Sony Pictures spent frugally on marketing costs.

Earning the top slot this weekend, the Matt Damon/Christian Bale star vehicle “Ford v. Ferarri” over-performed expectations with a global box office haul of $52.4 million. – READ MORE