“Get The F**k Out Of New York!”: BLM Protesters Demand White Restaurant Owners Leave The City (VIDEO)

BLM protesters in New York reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict by harassing diners and demanding white owners of restaurants “get the f**k out” of the city.

Unruly protests broke out in numerous major cities last night despite Chauvin being convicted on all counts.

A video shows BLM agitators yelling at diners, “Get the f**k out of New York! We don’t want you here.”

the protest turns it’s sights on sidewalk diners as the crowd chants, “get the fuck out of new york, we don’t want you here.” they then make references to it being owned by white people and gentrifiers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrial #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/y3bxgKNaRe — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

“We don’t want your money! We don’t want your f**king taquerias owned by white men!” the crowd chants, before another demonstrator suggests that the diners “tip 30 per cent” of their income.– READ MORE

