“Get The F**k Out Of New York!”: BLM Protesters Demand White Restaurant Owners Leave The City (VIDEO)

BLM protesters in New York reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict by harassing diners and demanding white owners of restaurants “get the f**k out” of the city.

Unruly protests broke out in numerous major cities last night despite Chauvin being convicted on all counts.

A video shows BLM agitators yelling at diners, “Get the f**k out of New York! We don’t want you here.”

"We don't want your money! We don't want your f**king taquerias owned by white men!" the crowd chants, before another demonstrator suggests that the diners "tip 30 per cent" of their income.

