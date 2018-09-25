‘Get That Crap Out of Here’: Trump Supporters Shut Down After Bringing Flag Into Disney World (VIDEO)

Some visitors to Walt Disney World were briefly greeted with a giant Donald Trump banner waving near the park’s entrance on Sunday, thanks to a handful of rogue visitors who took it upon themselves to bring politics into the theme park.

In a video obtained by WESH 2 News, two men can be seen holding the giant banner from an elevated walkway inside the park. Most visitors appeared to simply ignore the sign, but some seemed to take notice soon after and showered the two men with boos.

“This is the Happiest Place on Earth, get that crap out of here,” one parkgoer could be heard yelling… Two men briefly flew a “Re-Elect Trump 2020” banner inside of the Magic Kingdom on Sunday: https://t.co/veOKdS8rCH pic.twitter.com/Uu7d5vUAvg — WESH 2 News (@WESH) September 24, 2018

