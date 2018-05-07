Get Ready For A ‘Good Time’ — Eric Bolling’s New Show Will Be ‘Red-Blooded, Conservative Americanism’

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, former Fox News host Eric Bolling shared all of the juicy details about his new show “America” on CRTV.

Bolling’s fans have long wondered what his next move would be after his departure from Fox News following an investigation into alleged sexual harassment and the tragic loss of his son, Eric Chase, to an accidental overdose. On Thursday, Bolling announced that he would be launching a “bold” and “brash” show on the CRTV streaming network.

Bolling told TheDC that he wasn’t sure if he would ever return to television, noting the string of adversities his family faced and his focus on raising awareness on the opioid crisis, but his voice took on an air of genuine excitement as he talked about plans for “America.”

“God blessed me with the ability to come back and just not have to worry about what other people are saying or thinking. Just put up a show that’s Eric Bolling,” he explained. “What’s really Eric Bolling and deep down in my veins, in my blood, is red-blooded, conservative Americanism. That’s what we’re gonna do.” – READ MORE

