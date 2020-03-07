‘Get Off Of My Porch!’: Los Angeles DA’s Husband Pulls Gun On BLM Protesters (VIDEO)

The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey reportedly pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who knocked on the man’s front door during a protest outside of his home.

Melina Abdullah, a professor of Pan-African studies at California State University, Los Angeles, told NBC News she was attending a protest Monday morning outside of the man’s home, and rang the doorbell to invite the district attorney to talk to other BLM activists gathered outside.

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her. Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

After Abdullah rang the doorbell, an elderly African American man opened the front door and pointed a gun at her chest and at the protest organizer, who was also on the porch, reports the news agency.

In a partial video clip of the interaction posted to Twitter, Lacey's husband tells the person on his porch to "get off of my porch" while pointing a gun at the woman.

