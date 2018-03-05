‘Get Back In the Woods’: Pirro Blasts Hillary for Claiming Trump’s Blind to Russian Threat (VIDEO)

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro criticized Hillary Clinton for attacking President Trump on Twitter.

WATCH:

Clinton said “the Russians are still coming” and that Trump appears to be doing nothing about that while “intelligence professionals are imploring [him] to act.”

“Will he continue to ignore and surrender – or protect our country?” Clinton asked.

Pirro said Clinton was showing rank hypocrisy with the statement, calling the former first lady “even dumber than I thought.” – READ MORE

