Gertz: Real Election Meddling Threat From China, Not Russia

Washington Free Beacon senior writer Bill Gertz appeared on Mark Levin’s radio show Thursday evening to discuss his recent interview with Chinese dissident Guo Wengui about China’s efforts to influence the 2020 presidential election.

In his conversation with Levin, Gertz reflected on his interview with Guo, who told Gertz earlier this week that the Chinese government has been deploying a prolonged campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. Gertz asserted the Chinese government may try to wait out Trump’s time in office so it can negotiate trade deals with a new Democratic president if Trump loses in 2020.

Trump announced Thursday he would impose an additional 10-percent tariff on certain Chinese exports as a trade agreement between the United States and China has yet to materialize.

"The China threat to me is the most serious threat facing the country," Gertz told Levin.