Germany’s Merkel calls Trump’s G7 slams ‘sobering,’ ‘depressing’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that President Trump’s refusal to endorse a communique from the Group of Seven (G7) leaders was “sobering and a bit depressing.”

Merkel made the remark during an interview with Germany’s ARD television broadcaster following the conclusion of the summit in Quebec.

In the same interview, Merkel said the European Union was preparing to implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1, a move he said was meant to protect U.S. national security.

After leaving the summit Saturday, Trump announced that the U.S. was pulling back its endorsement of the G7 communique in part because of what he called “false statements” at a news conference by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. – READ MORE

