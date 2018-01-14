German ‘Grand Coalition’ Declares Migrant Crisis ‘Over’, Will Let in 220,000 Migrants Per Year

The expected ‘Grand Coalition’ of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and Martin Schulz’s Social Democrats (SPD) have declared the migrant crisis to be “over” and agreed to let in up to 220,000 migrants each year.

The two parties have agreed to allow between 180,000 to 220,000 migrants per year, claiming their plans will control migration in such a way that “a situation like 2015 is not repeated”, Die Welt reports.

Around 1,000 migrants will be allowed into Germany per month as part of the family reunification programme thanks to lobbying by Schulz — a former President of the European Parliament — whose party does not support the current suspension of family reunifications.

Merkel has agreed to fresh legislation which will extend the suspension only until the new proposal can be implemented. – READ MORE

Almost half of the German public want Chancellor Angela Merkel to step down as the country’s leader before the next election in 2021, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was conducted by polling firm YouGov on behalf of the DPA news agency, claims that 47 per cent of those surveyed did not want to see Chancellor Merkel serve out the rest of the parliamentary term. Only 36 per cent of the respondents said they were in favour of Merkel remaining on until 2021, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The new polling data shows a rapid decrease in the popularity of the long-serving German chancellor. In the aftermath of September’s national election, a similar poll was taken and it showed that 44 per cent of Germans wanted Merkel to remain on until the next election.

Despite coming first in September’s race, Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have not been able to form a working coalition government. – READ MORE