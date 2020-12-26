German Geneticist Says People Who Refuse COVID Vaccine Should Be Denied Medical Treatment

A German geneticist says that people who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine should be denied emergency medical treatment.

Wolfram Henn, a member of Germany’s Ethics Council, told Bild newspaper that vaccine refusniks should not be able to access ventilators and other emergency measures.

“Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination outright, he should, please also always carry a document with the inscription: ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated!’” said Henn. “I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others,” he added.

Henn said that the efficacy of vaccines has been proven “a billion times over” and that people should “leave it to the experts” rather than listening to those who oppose vaccinations. – READ MORE

