German city bans new refugees amid anti-migrant mood

A German city that’s become a focal point of right-wing extremists temporarily banned new refugees in an attempt to stem a surge in violence there.

Cottbus, located southeast of Berlin, has been hit with attacks from refugees and far-right extremists since the start of this year.

Brandenburg state police said two Syrian teenage boys were arrested under the suspicion of injuring a German teenager in the face with a knife, the Telegraph reported.

Brandenburg’s state interior minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter told a German broadcaster on Friday that the ban on new refugees would stay in effect “for the next few months.” – READ MORE

During a recent interview with local media in Australia, a Sudanese refugee and mother of six suggested that the Australian government deserves the blame for her eldest son’s propensity for crime.

According to Nine News, Asha Awya’s eldest son is an unemployed gang member who has spent time in prison. Instead of pinning the blame for her son’s actions on him, however, Awya feels the Australian government deserves it for passing “too many laws.”

She said so during an appearance last week on the Australian program “A Current Affair,” where she also appeared to slam actual Australians for allegedly not making it easy for refugees to assimilate.

“They (her kids) came from a very traumatized environment, and coming to Australia, trying to fit in with the religion and the friends around them at school, is very challenging,” she said. “We have all these laws, so it’s just very confusing, and I feel sorry for the kids because they don’t know how to deal with this.”

But that’s not all. Awya also complained that the government provides her with too little money.

“The Centrelink money is not enough,” she said, referencing a welfare program operated by the Australian government’s Department of Human Services. – READ MORE

France is burning, but leaders want to just nervously laugh it off.

Now, a prominent French sociologist is trying to sweep the alarming incidents under the rug, and claiming that migrants torching hundreds upon hundreds of cars is just… well, horseplay.

“French Sociologist Michel Wieviorka claims that the acts of vandalism are ‘above all, playful’ and that they do not have a political dimension,” Breitbart stated. Emphasis added.

“It is very easy, technically, to set a vehicle on fire and run away immediately,” Wieviorka explained.

What, you didn’t play “torch the city” when you were a fun-loving youth?

The sociologist, who has written several books about “social change,” admitted that immigrant “youths” were most likely behind the arson attacks.

“It’s obvious that they are youths from lower-income neighborhoods,” he told 20 Minutes in French, according to a translation. “It was said that they were young people from the working class, immigrants.”- READ MORE