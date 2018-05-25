GERIATRIC PARTY: Average age of House Dem leaders — 78

A recent Congressional Research Service profile of the 115th Congress highlights the rising age of lawmakers, an issue that continues to plague Democrats with calls for fresh blood in leadership.

The average age of members in the 115thCongress is 57.8 years for representatives and 61.8 years for senators – “among the highest of any Congress in recent U.S. history,” according to the report.

Other analysis reveals it’s a much bigger issue for Democrats – the self-described party for the young – than it is for Republicans.

Quorum points out the average age of House party leadership is 72 for Democrats and 48 for Republicans. The average age of chairmen and ranking members: 68 for Democrats and 59 for Republicans.

It’s also obvious to anyone who watches politics, with Democrats’ most visible and vocal elderly advocates.

Maxine Waters – with her relentless calls to “impeach 45!” – would be 80 by the beginning of the 116th Congress, while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is only a year behind. Both women are more than twice the median age of constituents in their districts, according U.S. Census data compiled by Census Reporter.

The Democrats’ second in command in the House, Whip Steny Hoyer, is 78 years old. Number three, Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn, is 78. – READ MORE

