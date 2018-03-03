Georgia teacher had guns taken away from him after he set car afire, sheriff says

A Georgia teacher accused of firing a handgun in his classroom Wednesday had three rifles taken away from him after setting the family car ablaze at his home two years ago, a sheriff’s report stated.

Authorities responsible for protecting the school, Dalton High School, where Jesse Randal Davidson worked, said they were not aware of the episode until this week, The Associated Press reported.

Davidson was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation and his rifles were seized for safe-keeping after he torched the Mitsubishi Outlander on Aug. 13, 2016.

The report also showed Davidson has been hospitalized at least three times in recent years as people worried about his state of mind.

Davidson, 53, did not hit anyone when he allegedly fired a handgun out his classroom window Wednesday but it caused chaos and immediate calls to abandon the idea of arming teachers as a solution to school shootings. President Donald Trump and other Republicans have endorsed arming teachers following the killings of 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

A deputy saw heavy smoke and flames pouring from the Mitsubishi as he pulled up to Davidson’s home in the small community of Rising Fawn, Georgia, the sheriff’s report said. The deputy told Davidson’s wife Lisa and their daughter Megan to seek safety in his patrol car. – READ MORE

