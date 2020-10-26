Georgia State Lawmaker Unaware States Can Set Own Minimum Wage

A Democratic Georgia state legislator tweeted that she did not know that state laws determine minimum wage requirements across the country.

Minimum wage is left up to the states? How does that even work?! #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

“How does that even work?!” Georgia state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick tweeted Thursday night after President Donald Trump said he prefers to leave minimum wage laws to individual states.

Twenty-nine states, as well as four territories and Washington, D.C., have already implemented minimum wages higher than the federally mandated $7.25 per hour. Georgia is one of 19 states that have not yet raised their hourly minimum pay. After Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he’d raise the federal minimum wage to $15, a policy many on the far left have supported for years, Trump said states should determine their own minimum wage. – READ MORE

