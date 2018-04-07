Georgia sheriff’s concealed-carry sign goes viral

A Georgia sheriff, whose politically incorrect welcome sign went viral in 2015, has a new, bold message for visitors to his county.

“Our citizens have concealed weapons,” the welcome sign reads in part. “If you kill someone, we might kill you back.”

But it doesn’t stop there.

“Enjoy your stay!” the sign added. “We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries.”

Jolley’s previous sign in 2015 defended the American flag and Christmas. He paid $553 for the sign out of his own pocket. – READ MORE

