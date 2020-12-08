Georgia secretary of state recertifies results confirming Biden win after third count

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified his state’s presidential election results on Monday, following a second recount that once again upheld President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory in the state.

Raffensperger, a Republican and a supporter of President Trump, also pushed back against a barrage of criticism from the president, telling reporters that “disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected. Integrity matters. Truth matters.”

Georgia has counted the presidential vote three times – the initial count from the Nov. 3 election, an ensuing full election recount and audit mandated by Raffensperger, and a machine recount requested by the Trump campaign. All three showed Biden topping Trump by roughly 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast in the state. Biden became the first Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential election in more than a quarter of a century.

“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” the secretary of state said in a statement. “Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

Earlier in the day at a news conference at the Georgia Capitol, Raffensperger noted that “it’s been 34 days since the election on Nov. 3….we have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --