Georgia sec of state dispatches investigators after ‘issue’ discovered with Fulton County ballots

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced late Saturday that there was an “issue” with certain ballots in Fulton County, the Democratic stronghold that helped propel Joe Biden to over President Donald Trump in the Peach State.

Raffensperger said in a statement that investigators were dispatched to State Farm Arena as officials to address the problem, which he did not specify.

“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday,” Raffensperger said. “The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well.”

Local WXIA-TV reporter Brendan Keefe reported that the development “*may* significantly affect the current Biden lead in Georgia.”

#BREAKING development that *may* significantly affect the current Biden lead in Georgia. “Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday.”@11AliveNews we don’t know how many ballots are in question, or which way they would change the count. pic.twitter.com/PAL9HmIpqd — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 7, 2020

Fulton County later issued a statement revealing that “some ballots were not captured” in Friday night’s vote update and that “a smaller number” of ballots “were not scanned.” – READ MORE

