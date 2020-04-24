Georgia reopens hair salons and gyms, offering a preview of life after lockdown

Before 8 a.m., the women wearing masks and bandanas began to line up gingerly outside the Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, taking care to keep a six-foot distance.

In the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, some needed trims and root touch-ups. Others craved pedicures, blowouts and face waxes.

Outside the double glass doors, an employee took their temperatures with an infrared thermometer, asked if they had had a cough or fever, and then handed them a small sticker with a red check mark.

As Georgia became the first state Friday to reopen a broad swath of businesses – lifting restrictions on gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys after a month-long shutdown to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus – the move did not exactly mark a return to normalcy.

With COVID-19 still spreading across the state — its death toll had climbed by 35 on Thursday – many salons and tattoo parlors remained shut as business owners worried about the health risks of reopening. Those that opened their doors looked like scenes out of science-fiction, with skeleton crews spaced six or even 12 feet apart, wearing nitrile gloves and surgical and N95 masks.

Many local officials and infectious-disease experts have warned that reopening too early without more testing could lead to a surge in new infections. Already, more than 22,147 people in Georgia have tested positive for the virus and 892 people have died since the outbreak began. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --