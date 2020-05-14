Georgia reopened and so far has seen no ‘noticeable change’ in daily new coronavirus cases

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was criticized by everyone from mainstream media outlets to public health officials to President Donald Trump himself, for plans to reopen businesses and lift the coronavirus lockdown restrictions early. So far, Kemp’s decision appears to be the correct one.

According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Georgia hasn’t seen the spike in new coronavirus cases that many predicted. From the organization’s daily memo:

Georgia appears to have passed a peak in daily incidence. The peak in Georgia’s 7-day moving average (April 20) now falls outside the 14-day window during which new cases may not yet be reported. Georgia was one of the first states to begin relaxing social distancing measures, and there has not been a noticeable change in the daily incidence since that time.

Georgia began its reopening process on Friday, April 24. President Trump responded to the plan by saying “I disagree strongly” and “it’s just too soon.” The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, which has made headlines for being extremely wrong on multiple occasions, said Georgia should wait until late June to open. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --