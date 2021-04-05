Georgia House votes to strip Delta Air Lines of millions in tax breaks after CEO criticizes new voting law

The Georgia House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to strip Delta Air Lines of a tax break that was worth tens of millions of dollars in response to CEO Ed Bastian’s condemnation of Georgia’s recently passed voting reform law as “unacceptable.”

Georgia’s bill, which has been the subject of widespread disinformation and lies by prominent Democratic politicians, has provoked calls for boycotts of Georgia-based corporations by civil rights activists who have argued that these companies should do more to speak out against the law.

As if on command, a number of those corporations or their CEOs issued statements that often repeated false Democratic talking points about the law, including Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

In his statement, Bastian echoed the widely repeated talking point that “could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote.” In fact, the bill expands early voting and voting hours and generally made it easier for people of all races to vote — in person.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --