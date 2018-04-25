View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Security TV

Georgia Home Invader Ran Into Armed Ex-Cop — Guess What Happened Next (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

When an armed robber decided to ambush a Georgia homeowner in his driveway last Tuesday night, he likely didn’t count on an armed response. And from an ex-cop, no less.

Homeowner Carlos Wicker told Fox5 Atlanta that his years of training instantly took over during the attack.

“I pulled my gun, I shot at him and he took off running,” said homeowner Carlos Wicker, who is also a 16-year veteran of the DeKalb County police force and a former district attorney investigator. – READ MORE

Georgia Home Invaders Run Into Armed Ex-Cop ... Guess What Happened Next
Georgia Home Invaders Run Into Armed Ex-Cop ... Guess What Happened Next

When an armed robber decided to ambush a Georgia homeowner in his driveway last Tuesday night, he likely didn't count on an armed response. And from an ex-cop, no less. Homeowner Carlos Wicker told Fo

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: