Georgia Governor Brian Kemp To Deploy 1,000 National Guard Troops To Atlanta After Democrat Mayor Keisha Bottoms Fails To Stop Violence

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Monday authorized up to 1,000 National Guard troops to be deployed to Atlanta after the city’s mayor, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, failed to stop the escalating violence in her city.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” Kemp said in a statement. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Kemp’s statement said that the decision came after “weeks of dramatically increased violent crime and property destruction in the City of Atlanta” including the Fourth of July weekend where “over thirty Georgians wounded by gunfire, including five confirmed dead.”

“The Georgia Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor’s Mansion,” the statement said. “This aid will allow state law enforcement personnel to increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially those in the City of Atlanta.” – READ MORE

