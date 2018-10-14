GEORGIA GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE MISLEADINGLY ACCUSED OF RACIST VOTER SUPPRESSION … AGAIN

Georgia’s Democratic candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, is calling for her GOP challenger to resign after a report emerged on Tuesday that his office was sitting on more than 53,000 voter applications, however, Abrams fails to provide color on why the applications were not fully processed.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is running for governor on the Republican ticket, is being accused of blocking primarily black constituents from registering to vote. Yet, the aforementioned applications are currently in a “pending” status, not “purged” or “blocked” as reported, according to the Georgia GOP.

Pending applications were flagged due to missing information on registration forms, which typically is caused by failing to include registrants’ driver’s license number.

“As he has done for years, Brian Kemp is maliciously wielding the power of his office to suppress the vote for political gain and silence the voices of thousands of eligible voters — the majority of them people of color,” Abigail Collazo, a spokeswoman for Abrams, said in a statement.

While Abrams' campaign is accusing Kemp of suppressing minority voters, all Georgia residents with pending applications are still able to vote during the midterm elections in November — if the issue is not resolved prior to Election Day, pending applicants can present identification at the polls to receive a regular ballot, otherwise, they can still vote using a provisional ballot.