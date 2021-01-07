Georgia Exit Poll Shows 75% Of Republican Voters Believe 2020 Presidential Election Was Unfair

Majority of GOP Georgia voters believe the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was not conducted fairly.

According to an exit poll from Tuesday’s runoff election, a strong majority of Republican Georgia voters believe the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was not conducted fairly.

CNN and Edison Research for the National Election Pool teamed up to conduct an exit poll in Georgia’s Senate runoff election in which incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue tried to stave off challenges from Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

CNN exit poll in Georgia: About 3/4 of Republican voters say the presidential election in GA was not conducted fairly; more than 9 in 10 Democrats say election was fair — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 5, 2021

According to the exit poll, about 75 percent of Georgia Republican voters who participated in the runoff election said that the 2020 presidential election on November 3rd, 2020 was not conducted fairly in their state.- READ MORE

