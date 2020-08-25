Georgia Democrat Torches His Party During RNC Convention: ‘Infected’ With ‘Bigotry,’ Tolerating Violence (VIDEO)

.@RepVernonJones: “The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation. We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations.” Full #RNCConvention2020 video here: https://t.co/ZpNptJvTzQ pic.twitter.com/E5jlt8vcPM — CSPAN (@cspan) August 25, 2020

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones (D) slammed his own party during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday night, saying that they have become “infected” with “intolerance, bigotry, socialism, anti-law enforcement bias, and a dangerous tolerance for people who attack others, destroy property, and terrorize our communities.”

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental Plantation they’ve had us on for decades,” Jones said. “But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds. I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the President that America needs to lead us forward.”

Jones’s message focused more on why he was voting for Trump vs. slamming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Jones said that when he publicly came out in support of Trump he was “threatened, called an embarrassment, and asked to resign by my party.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --