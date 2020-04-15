Georgia Democrat Bucks Party, Backs Trump For Reelection

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones endorsed President Trump on Tuesday, becoming the first Democrat in the state to buck his party and support the GOP president for reelection.

Jones touted Trump’s handling of the economy and issues impacting black Americans in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Georgia lawmaker represents a heavily Democratic district that covers parts of DeKalb and Rockdale counties.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” Jones said.

“This is not about switching parties. There are a lot of African-Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones continued. “When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact.” – READ MORE

