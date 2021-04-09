Georgia Dem Says He’ll Refuse To Enforce Part of New Voting Law Because He Doesn’t like It

It gets clearer every day of the Biden administration that, for Democrats, the law is what they say it is.

Thanks to the misguided intervention of the commissioner of Major League Baseball, much of the country has found itself concerned with the state of Georgia’s new election law and whether it really impedes the rights of voters.

But one Peach State prosecutor doesn’t seem so concerned, since he doesn’t plan to enforce parts he doesn’t like.

Gwinnett County Solicitor Brian Whiteside, a Democrat, said he doesn’t intend to prosecute people who distribute food or water to people in line to vote, in defiance of a recently passed law. “The state law is not constitutional, what they did,” he said. https://t.co/7M9fF9KnCR — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) April 6, 2021

Brian Whiteside, the Democratic solicitor general of Gwinnett County, Georgia, essentially told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Tuesday that one provision of the law which has gotten the most attention — banning political activists from handing out food and drink to voters waiting line — did not meet his personal standards.

“When you commit to a criminal law, there has to be a basis that there will be harm to a party or to property,” Whiteside told Melber, according to an MSNBC transcript. – READ MORE

