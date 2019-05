A young Georgia couple high on meth were found guilty of murdering their infant, according to a report.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Courtney Marie Bell and Christopher McNabb would face harsh sentences for the death of their 15-day-old daughter, Caliyah, in 2017.

McNabb was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years.

Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison, plus another 10-year sentence to serve concurrently. – READ MORE