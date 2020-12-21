Georgia Conducting Statewide ‘Signature Match Review’ Of Absentee Ballots

Georgia is conducting a statewide review of signatures on absentee ballots after weeks of pressure from President Trump and his campaign.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the statewide review in a press release on Thursday. The announcement comes after his office approved an initial signature review in one county, Cobb, on Monday.

“We are confident that elections in Georgia are secure, reliable, and effective,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Despite endless lawsuits and wild allegations from Washington, D.C. pundits, we have seen no actual evidence of widespread voter fraud, though we are investigating all credible reports. Nonetheless, we look forward to working with the University of Georgia on this signature match review to further instill confidence in Georgia’s voting systems.”

Raffensperger announced on Monday that the state would be reviewing signatures in Cobb County due to a complaint specific to the county. While the complaint referred to Cobb County election officials’ conduct during the primary election, the review will cover ballots sent in the primary and in the general election.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --