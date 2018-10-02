Georgetown Professor Says White Republicans Should Be Castrated, Fed To Swine

Georgetown University “distinguished associate professor” Christine Fair thinks all white Republican senators in the Brett Kavanaugh hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee ​”deserve miserables deaths.”

Oh, and after they’re dead, the professor — who describes herself in her Twitter bio as an “inter-sectional feminist, pitbull apostle, scotch devotee, nontheist, resister” — thinks they should be castrated and fed to pigs.

“Look at thus [sic] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.” Fair wrote on Twitter.

Fair’s Twitter page has a banner that reads, “DON’T GRAB MY P*SSY.” “She also runs a blog called ShitMenSay where she doxxes people. It’s about ‘accountability,’ she claims,” the Independent Sentinel reports.- READ MORE