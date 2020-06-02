Georgetown Professor Laments D.C. Rioters’ Failure to Attack Trump Hotel

Georgetown University professor and former NPR editor Kitty Eisele lamented on Sunday that protesters in Washington, D.C., had not attacked the Trump International Hotel.

“Shame they aren’t noticing the Trump Hotel which costs more and has a more problematic clientele,” she responded to a tweet noting the vandalism of the Hay-Adams, a luxury hotel near the White House.

The Trump Hotel, also located near the White House, is a popular hangout spot for Trump administration members and allies. Formerly the Old Post Office and Clock Tower, Donald Trump developed the property into a hotel and opened it in 2016. – READ MORE

